8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) shares are up 14% after reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 87 cents per share, up from 39 cents year-over-year. Sales came in at $753.8 million, beating estimates by $64.25 million.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) shares are up 8% after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came at a loss of 8 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $209.5 million, beating estimates by $4.55 million.
- BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares are up 7% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 53 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $111.803 million, beating estimates by $690,000.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) shares are up 7% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 63 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents per share. Sales came in at $292.1 million, beating estimates by $1.51 million.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are up 4.5% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $2.18, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $53.8 billion, beating estimates by $400 million. The company issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance
Losers
- 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares are down 20% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 46 cents per share, missing estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $135.5 million, beating estimates by $11.14 million.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are down 12% after reporting second-quarter earnings results. Earnings came in at a loss of a penny per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $218 million, beating estimates by $2.8 million. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are down 4.8% after reporting second-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings of 8 cents per share and revenue of $1.53 billion, both meeting estimates. AMD sees third-quarter sales of $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion, lower than the $1.95 billion estimate.
Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.