Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) Q2 Adj. EPS $0.08, Sales $1.53B, Both Inline

Sees Q3 Sales $1.75B-$1.85B vs $1.95B Est.

AMD shares fell about 4% in Tuesday's after-hours session following the release. The stock closed at $33.87.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.