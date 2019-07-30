Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.89 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.82. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.10 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.08 billion.

“We continue to execute well against our strategy and had another strong quarter of revenue and earnings growth,” said Ajay Banga, Mastercard CEO. “We are driving growth in our core products with key wins around the globe, and our recent acquisitions, such as Transfast, and new partnerships, like P27 in the Nordics, will help us address our customers’ evolving payments needs, particularly in the areas of real-time account-to-account and cross-border payments.”

MasterCard shares were trading up 0.35% at $282.42 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $283.33 and a 52-week low of $171.89.