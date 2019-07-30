15 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.86 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.2% to $115.74 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $2.10 per share on revenue of $53.40 billion in the latest quarter. Apple will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares rose 0.9% to close at $209.68 on Monday.

(NYSE: ALL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $8.97 billion after the closing bell. Allstate shares fell 1.1% to close at $101.81 on Monday. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) raised preliminary Q2 EPS and sales guidance. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance. RH shares climbed 4.4% to $138.00 in the after-hours trading session.

