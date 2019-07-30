Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.
- The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.86 billion.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $9.27 billion.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.41 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion.
- Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $12.61 billion.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation(NASDAQ: ZBRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.
- Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE: IR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion.
- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $780.94 million.
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.
- EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.
- Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $267.48 million.
- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
- Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.16 per share on revenue of $6.62 billion.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.
- Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.
- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion.
- Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.
- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $420.40 million.
- Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $4.73 billion.
- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
- Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $601.37 million.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $319.14 million.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $18.21 billion.
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Sotheby's (NYSE: BID) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $336.57 million.
- Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $812.98 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $53.40 billion.
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $6.03 billion.
- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion.
- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $8.97 billion.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $708.69 million.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $719.16 million.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $565.69 million.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $483.24 million.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $695.82 million.
- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $795.29 million.
- Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $642.33 million.
- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $9.91 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $382.88 million.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $215.20 million.
- Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $931.07 million.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $559.98 million.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $709.20 million.
- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $972.13 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.