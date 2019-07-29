Gainers:

RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) shares are up 8% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 21 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $215.15 million, beating estimates by $10.44 million.

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) shares are up 5% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 23 cents per share, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $93.862 million, beating estimates by $1.472 million.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares are up 2% after reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at 63 cents per share, in-line with estimates. Sales came in at $689.828 million, beating estimates by $1.838 million.

Losers:

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) shares are down 12% despite reporting second-quarter adjusted earnings that fell in-line with consensus estimates at 13 cents per share. Sales came in at $121.46 million, beating estimates by $1.81 million.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDQ: BYND) shares are down 11% after posting a second-quarter sales beat and raised full-year guidance. Second-quarter earnings came in at a 24-cent loss per share, which may not compare to the estimate of an 8-cents-per-share loss. Sales came in at $67.251 million, beating estimates by $14.54 million.

The company raised its full-year 2019 sales guidance from $210 million to $240 million and raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance from breakeven to positive.