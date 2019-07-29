For real-time updates on NSP, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Why is NSP moving?

Shares of Insperity (NASDAQ: NSP) are down about 21%.

Insperity shares are trading lower after the company issues Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

