Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Shares Of Insperity Trading Lower?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2019 1:32pm   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on NSP, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Why is NSP moving?

Shares of Insperity (NASDAQ: NSP) are down about 21%.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Insperity shares are trading lower after the company issues Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Photo taken from the ‘Overview’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on NSP log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: Earnings News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NSP)

42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: On Deck Capital Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Medley Management Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Mylan, Pfizer's Upjohn To Merge
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019
Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday
Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Why This Massive Anheuser Busch Option Trade May Be A Bearish Hedge

Greenbrier Completes Acquisition Of American Railcar Industries