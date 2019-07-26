Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ZBH) reported quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.91. This is a 0.52% increase over earnings of $1.92 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.989 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. This is a 0.95% decrease over sales of $2.008 billion the same period last year.

"My level of confidence in our turnaround increases with every quarter," said Bryan Hanson, CEO of Zimmer Biomet. "Our team is focused, engaged and has positioned the company for offense in the second half of 2019. I'm truly excited by the momentum we are seeing and we have updated our guidance to reflect the progress we made in the first half of the year."

Zimmer Biomet shares were trading at $123.91 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $134.55 and a 52-week low of $96.99.

