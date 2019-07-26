10 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $829.29 million before the opening bell. Twitter shares gained 3% to $39.28 in after-hours trading.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Alphabet shares gained 8.3% to $1,225.79 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to have earned $2.05 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion in the latest quarter. McDonald's will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares gained 0.8% to $216.25 in after-hours trading.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Amazon.com shares fell 1.7% to $1,941.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications shares fell 0.1% to $405.49 in after-hours trading.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Starbucks shares climbed 6.6% to $96.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $28.29 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares fell 0.8% to close at $101.57 on Thursday.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY19 guidance. Stryker shares rose 2% to $217.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $8.10 billion. AbbVie shares rose 0.9% to $67.25 in after-hours trading.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company raised 2019 sales guidance and issued strong third-quarter earnings guidance. Intel shares surged 5.1% to $54.80 in the after-hours trading session.
