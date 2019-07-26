Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $28.29 billion.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $829.29 million.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $11.40 billion.
- AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $8.10 billion.
- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.
- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.
- Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $935.02 million.
- Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $535.60 million.
- AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $432.30 million.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $494.25 million.
- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.76 per share on revenue of $5.05 billion.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $639.45 million.
- Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $387.68 million.
