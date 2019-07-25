Market Overview

What The Truck?!? – Backhaul: Earnings! Earnings! Earnings!
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
July 25, 2019 5:46pm   Comments
On this LIVE Backhaul edition of What The Truck?!? market expert Kevin Hill hosts with Dooner as they breakdown earnings, ecom, and all the latest headlines including news about Tesla, Boeing, UPS, and the carrier and fright market. Want to watch the show? Subscribe to FreightWaves YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter channels and tune in at 3:30PM ET on Monday's & Thursdays. Now bang your little cowbell into the weekend!

