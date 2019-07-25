Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) reported quarterly earnings of $2.54 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.45 by 3.67 percent. This is a 11.89 percent increase over earnings of $2.27 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.81 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.8 billion by 0.36 percent. This is a 20.19 percent increase over sales of $2.338 billion the same period last year.

"We are elated to see our brands executing so effectively, keeping our business in an exceptionally strong position," said Richard Fain, CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises. "Our strategic focus on destinations, technology and people is clearly paying off. And, our core products are doing exceptionally well, driven by a gratifyingly robust demand for the Caribbean."

Royal Caribbean Cruises shares were trading at $115.34 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $133.60 and a 52-week low of $89.48.

