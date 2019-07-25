Hershey (NYSE: HSY) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.31 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.17 by 11.97%. This is a 14.91% increase over earnings of $1.14 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.767 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.77 billion by 0.17%. This is a 0.86% increase over sales of $1.752 billion the same period last year.

Hershey shares were trading down 2.9% at $142.50 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $78.59and a 52-week low of $38.90.

