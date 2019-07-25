Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tempur Sealy Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2019 8:03am   Comments
Share:

Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) reported second-quarter earnings of 79 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 66 cents by 19.7%. This is a 51.92% increase over earnings of 52 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $722.8 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $721.13 million by 0.23%. This is a 7.93%increase over sales of $669.7 million the same period last year.

"Our strong momentum from the first quarter continued into the second quarter and beyond. The combination of our powerful omni-channel distribution platform and our innovative products delivered double-digit revenue and earnings growth,” said Tempur Sealy CEO Scott Thompson.

“Our North America operations had a stand-out quarter driven by our new Breeze line of mattresses and 78% growth in our direct to consumer channel. These results, combined with our future expected earnings growth outlook, support a return to our share repurchase program. We expect our leverage ratio to move to the lower end of our targeted range of 3 to 4 times debt to adjusted EBITDA in the near-term, while at the same time, subject to market conditions, we are targeting quarterly share repurchases of approximately $50 million."

Tempur Sealy shares were trading at $77.77 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $78.59and a 52-week low of $38.90.

Related links:

Boeing Reports Q2 Earnings Miss

Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TPX)

Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019
Tempur Sealy Reconnects With Mattress Firm, Expands Big Lots Agreement
US Responds To Mattress Dumping Allegations With New Tariffs
Wedbush Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy After Checks Indicate Good Start For Tempur Breeze
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

In New Demographic Era, Do Policy Interest Rates Even Matter?

Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings