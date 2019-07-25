Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Anheuser-Busch Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2019 7:55am   Comments
Share:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE: BUD) on Thursday reported second-quarter EPS of $1.16, which beat the $1.10 estimate. Sales came in at $13.963 million, which beat the $13.7 million estimate.

Anheuser-Busch InBev shares were trading up 6% at $101.30 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $106.86 and a 52-week low of $64.54.

Related Links:

Analyst: Anheuser Busch Isn't Done With Shedding Assets

IPO Expert On AB InBev's Canceled Go-Public Plan: It Wasn't Clear From Day One

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BUD)

25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
Analyst: Anheuser Busch Isn't Done With Shedding Assets
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings

7 Things To Know Before Investing In Bitcoin