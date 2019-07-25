Anheuser-Busch Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE: BUD) on Thursday reported second-quarter EPS of $1.16, which beat the $1.10 estimate. Sales came in at $13.963 million, which beat the $13.7 million estimate.
Anheuser-Busch InBev shares were trading up 6% at $101.30 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $106.86 and a 52-week low of $64.54.
