Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) reported second-quarter revenue increased 23.6% to $26.9 billion. The company reported earnings per share for the quarter was 68 cents, a decrease of 1.4% compared to the second quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share increased 13% to 78 cents.

"I am very pleased with our terrific second quarter results and the continued, successful execution of our strategy. Each of our businesses demonstrated healthy growth in adjusted EBITDA, contributing to a double-digit increase in adjusted earnings per share,” said Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast.

“Our company's consistent, profitable growth is fueled by our leading scale in direct customer relationships and premier content. We now have nearly 55 million high-value direct customer relationships, including the 456,000 net additions in the second quarter, and a vast library of intellectual property and new productions that are extremely popular across generations and geographies.”

Comcast shares are trading up 0.85% at $45.25 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.26 and a 52-week low of $32.61.

