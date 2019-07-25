A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings several companies, including Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV). Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) will release earnings after the closing bell. Data on durable goods orders for June, U.S. international trade in goods for June and initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Kansas City manufacturing index for July will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 38 points to 27,275, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 1 point to 3,022.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 16.5 points to 8,021.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.8% to trade at $63.67 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.8% to trade at $56.30 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.3% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.2%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.6%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.22%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.25%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.48% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.1%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc downgrades <b>PTC Inc.</b> (NASDAQ:PTC) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

PTC shares fell 17 percent to $76.00 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News