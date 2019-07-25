Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $27.08 billion.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion.
- 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $11.96 billion.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
- Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $13.70 billion.
- Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $7.04 billion.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $7.32 billion.
- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
- International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.
- First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $721.13 million.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $16.52 billion.
- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $24.51 billion.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $275.03 million.
- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $15.67 billion.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.58 per share on revenue of $62.46 billion.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $11.33 per share on revenue of $38.17 billion.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
- Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.5 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.
- World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $9.77 billion.
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
- IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $656.08 million.
- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $530.89 million.
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
- Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $812.95 million.
- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.05 per share on revenue of $779.76 million.
- Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
