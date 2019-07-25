Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2019 4:36am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $27.08 billion.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion.
  • Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion.
  • 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $11.96 billion.
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
  • Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
  • The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
  • BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
  • Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $13.70 billion.
  • Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
  • Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
  • Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $7.04 billion.
  • ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $7.32 billion.
  • Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
  • First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
  • Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
  • International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.
  • Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
  • Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
  • Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
  • Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
  • Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.
  • First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
  • Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $721.13 million.
  • STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
  • Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $16.52 billion.
  • Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $24.51 billion.
  • Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion.
  • Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $275.03 million.
  • Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $15.67 billion.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.58 per share on revenue of $62.46 billion.
  • Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $11.33 per share on revenue of $38.17 billion.
  • Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
  • Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
  • Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion.
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.
  • Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.5 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
  • Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
  • Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
  • Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.
  • World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $9.77 billion.
  • Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
  • IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $656.08 million.
  • Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
  • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $530.89 million.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
  • LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
  • Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
  • Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
  • Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $812.95 million.
  • SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.05 per share on revenue of $779.76 million.
  • Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings Government News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABB + AAL)

12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2019
Boeing 737 MAX grounding continues – the latest on air cargo impacts
'Halftime Report' Final Trades From July 16: American Airlines, JetBlue And More
Boeing's 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report
Boeing Drifts Lower After WSJ Says 737 Max Planes Could Be Grounded Until Next Year
Avis Has Large Option Traders' Attention Following Strong Travel Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2019