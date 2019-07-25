Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2019 4:36am   Comments
Share:
12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers shares fell 3.8% to $41.57 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $5.58 per share on revenue of $62.46 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares gained 0.1% to $2,002.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion. 3M shares fell 0.6% to $178.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Facebook shares gained 0.9% to $206.44 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) to have earned $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion in the latest quarter. Southwest will release earnings before the markets open. Southwest shares gained 0.3% to $54.90 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion. Starbucks shares rose 0.3% to $90.90 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) to post quarterly earnings at $11.33 per share on revenue of $38.17 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares fell 0.7% to close at $1,137.81 on Wednesday.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Tesla shares dipped 11% to $235.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $27.08 billion before the opening bell. Comcast shares gained 0.2% to $44.95 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $11.96 billion. American Airlines shares gained 1.1% to $34.95 in after-hours trading.
  • PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates. PayPal shares fell 4.3% to $116.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $15.67 billion. Intel shares fell 0.5% to $52.64 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + AAL)

Wedbush: Antitrust Interest In Tech Companies Mostly Noise, Breakups Unlikely
Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh
Mnuchin Defends DOJ Antitrust Probe, Confirms Trip To China
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
WSJ: More Government Scrutiny Coming For Big Tech Companies
Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019

CannTrust's Management May Have Known About Illegal Operations All Along