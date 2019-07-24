6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are up 1% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.99, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $16.886 billion, beating estimates by $376 million.
Losers
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares are down 22% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.83, beating estimates by 32 cents. Sales came in at $600.697 million, beating estimates by $1.417 million.
- Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) shares are down 13% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.69, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $1.013 billion, beating estimates by $3 million.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are down 8% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $(1.12), missing estimates by 64 cents. Sales came in at $6.35 billion, missing estimates by $80 million.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are down 7% after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 86 cents per share, which may not compare to the 73 cent estimate. Sales came in at $4.31 billion, missing estimates by $20 million. The company also issued 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are down 6% reporting second-quarter earnings. Adjusted earnings came in at 32 cents per share, beating estimates by 1 cent. Sales came in at $38.85 billion, beating estimates by $3.65 billion. The company issued weak 2019 earnings guidance.
