Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported second-quarter losses of $1.12 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a 48 cent loss. This is a 63.4% increase over losses of $3.06 per share from the same period last year.

Tesla reported quarterly sales of $6.35 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.43 billion by 1.24 percent. This is a 58.67% increase over sales of $4.002 billion the same period last year.

Tesla's stock traded lower by 7.6% to $244.62 per share in Wednesday's after-hours session.

