14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $44.85 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.2% to $32.16 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $35.20 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares fell 0.2% to $10.15 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.62 per share on revenue of $24.91 billion. Anthem shares gained 2.1% to $308.80 in after-hours trading.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. Snap shares gained 9.1% to $16.18 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to have earned $3.12 per share on revenue of $14.44 billion in the latest quarter. Caterpillar will release earnings before the markets open. Caterpillar shares gained 0.4% to $138.60 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $259.69 in after-hours trading.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second-quarter. Chipotle shares gained 3.4% to $764.54 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $16.51 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares fell 1.5% to $199.27 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $20.32 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares rose 0.7% to $375.52 in after-hours trading.
- Texas Instruments Incorporation (NASDAQ: TXN) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Texas Instruments shares climbed 7% to $128.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) to have earned $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion in the recent quarter. PayPal will release earnings after the markets close. PayPal shares gained 0.1% to $120.35 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics shares gained 0.5% to $186.95 in after-hours trading.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY19 guidance. Edwards Lifesciences shares jumped 10.4% to $215.81 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $17.96 billion before the opening bell. UPS shares fell 0.3% to $105.00 in after-hours trading.
