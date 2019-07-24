14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NASDAQ: TSLA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $259.69 in after-hours trading. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second-quarter. Chipotle shares gained 3.4% to $764.54 in the after-hours trading session.

