Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) reported second-quarter earnings of $5 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.77 by 4.82%. This is a 16.01% increase over earnings of $4.31 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $14.43 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $14.2 billion by 1.62%. This is a 7.70% increase over sales of $13.398 billion the same period last year.

"The corporation achieved another quarter of strong operational and financial results across all four of our businesses, which allowed us to grow our backlog to a new record level and to increase our financial outlook for 2019," said CEO Marillyn Hewson. "Our team remains focused on driving growth, investing in innovative solutions, and creating long-term value for shareholders."

Lockheed Martin share were trading up 2% at $365.04 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $373.37 and a 52-week low of $241.18.

