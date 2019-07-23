Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported second-quarter earnings of 63 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 61 cents by 3.28%. This is a 3.28% increase over earnings of 61 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $10 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $9.84 billion by 1.63%. This is a 12.32% increase over sales of $8.903 billion the same period last year.

“Our strategy to transform as a total beverage company has allowed us to continue to win in a growing and vibrant industry,” said James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola. “Our progress is positioning the company to create more value for all of our stakeholders, including our shareowners.”

Coca-Cola shares were trading up 2.69% at $52.60 during Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $52.47 and a 52-week low of $44.25.

