Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coca-Cola Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 23, 2019 8:07am   Comments
Share:
Coca-Cola Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported second-quarter earnings of 63 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 61 cents by 3.28%. This is a 3.28% increase over earnings of 61 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $10 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $9.84 billion by 1.63%. This is a 12.32% increase over sales of $8.903 billion the same period last year.

“Our strategy to transform as a total beverage company has allowed us to continue to win in a growing and vibrant industry,” said James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola. “Our progress is positioning the company to create more value for all of our stakeholders, including our shareowners.”

Coca-Cola shares were trading up 2.69% at $52.60 during Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $52.47 and a 52-week low of $44.25.

Related Links:

Harley-Davidson Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Posted-In: Earnings News Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO)

25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019
Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics
Barron's Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

LSC Terminates Quad Merger, Gives Concerning Guidance

Option Alpha Founder Says Platform Will Be Major Player In Trading