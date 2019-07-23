Market Overview

Hasbro Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 23, 2019 7:51am   Comments
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second-quarter earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 5 cents by 56%. This is a 62.5% increase over earnings of 48 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $984.5 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $956.75 million by 2.90%. This is a 8.85% increase over sales of $904.458 million the same period last year.

"Our investments are differentiating Hasbro's portfolio and delivering profitable revenue streams, including continued MAGIC: THE GATHERING revenue growth in tabletop and digital," said CEO Brian Goldner. "We grew revenues in the U.S. and Europe, and we believe we are well-positioned to deliver against our target of profitable growth for the full-year 2019."

Hasbro shares were trading up 0.54% at $109 during Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $111.76 and a 52-week low of $76.84 cents.

