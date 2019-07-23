Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.53 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $19.55 billion.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.77 per share on revenue of $14.20 billion.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $9.84 billion.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $956.75 million.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.36 per share on revenue of $4.94 billion.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $972.49 million.
- Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $792.89 million.
- PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
- UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.33 billion.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $18.01 billion.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion.
- Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.77 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $7.70 billion.
- Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.70 billion.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $359.56 million.
- Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $765.81 million.
- W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $254.58 million.
- Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $267.96 million.
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $725.43 million.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $538.66 million.
