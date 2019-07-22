Market Overview

Whirlpool Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 22, 2019 4:26pm   Comments
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR reported a second-quarter earnings beat after Monday's closing bell.

Earnings came in at $4.01, beating estimates by 32 cents. Sales came in at $5.186 billion, beating estimates by $166 million.

"At our recent Investor Day, we laid out a robust strategy for creating shareholder value and our excellent second-quarter results impressively demonstrate that we are on track," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool. "Our strong momentum allows us to raise our full-year guidance despite continued global macro uncertainties."

Highlights

  • Sales increased 3.5%
  • EBIT was 4.9% of sales
  • North America sales increased 3%

Whirlpool shares initially traded higher by more than 4% in Monday's after-hours session, but pulled back and were down more than 1.6% as of 4:50 p.m. ET. The stock closed at $148.35.

Photo credit: Wfords378, via Wikimedia Commons

