7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $5.97 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares fell 0.3% to $21.68 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $298.31 million. Cal-Maine shares rose 0.7% to $39.38 in after-hours trading.

