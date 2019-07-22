7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $5.97 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares fell 0.3% to $21.68 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) to post quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion after the closing bell. Whirlpool shares fell 1.5% to close at $148.19 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $298.31 million. Cal-Maine shares rose 0.7% to $39.38 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) to have earned $4.14 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion in the latest quarter. Lennox will release earnings before the markets open. Lennox shares dropped 1.8% to close at $278.90 on Friday.
- After the closing bell, Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion. Celanese shares gained 0.9% to close at $107.06 on Friday.
- Wall Street expects Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion after the closing bell. Steel Dynamics shares climbed 2.5% to close at $31.47 on Friday.
- Analysts expect GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $553.10 million before the opening bell. GNC shares rose 3.2% to $1.93 in after-hours trading.
