Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.

The company reported earnings of 42 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 4 cents by 5%. This is a 5% increase over earnings of 4 cents per share from the same period last year.

Gentex reported quarterly sales of $468.711 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $463.79 million by 1.06%. This is a 3.02% increase over sales of $454.981 million the same period last year.

Gentex were trading up 8.78% at $25.64 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.90 and a 52-week low of $17.80.

