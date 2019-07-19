Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) reported second-quarter earnings of 63 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 57 cents by 10.53%. This is a 17.11% decrease over earnings of 76 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $743.2 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $622.01 million by 19.48%. This is a 4.05% increase over sales of $714.3 million the same period last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs shares were trading up 4.6% at $11.38. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.10 and a 52-week low of $7.40.

