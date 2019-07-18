Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares traded higher after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.37, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $33.7 billion, beating estimates by $950 million.

“It was a record fiscal year for Microsoft, a result of our deep partnerships with leading companies in every industry,” said CEO Satya Nadella. "Every day we work alongside our customers to help them build their own digital capability - innovating with them, creating new businesses with them, and earning their trust. This commitment to our customers’ success is resulting in larger, multi-year commercial cloud agreements and growing momentum across every layer of our technology stack.”

Highlights

Revenue increased 12%

Operating income increased 20% year-over-year

$7.7 billion shares repurchased

Microsoft shares traded higher by 1.2% at $138.30 in Thursday's after-hours session.

