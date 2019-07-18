Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) shares are trading higher after the company reported second-quarter EPS and sales results higher from last year. The company also raised its third-quarter sales guidance.

Novartis shares were trading up 5.4% at $95.10 during Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $96.31 and a 52-week low of $74.97.

