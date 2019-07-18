Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) reported second-quarter earnings of $2.10 per share, beating the $2.08 estimate. The company reported sales $9.243 billion, missing the $9.35 billion estimate.

Honeywell adjusts 2019 EPS guidance from $7.90-$8.15 to $7.95-$8.15 vs $8.10 estimate. The company adjusts sales from $36.5 billion-$37.2 billion to $36.7 billion-$37.2 billion versus $37.2 billion estimate.

Honeywell shares were trading up 0.76% at $169.90 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $178.47 and a 52-week low of $123.48.

