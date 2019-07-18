14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $10.03 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.2% to $43.69 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $10.03 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.2% to $43.69 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to have earned t $1.21 per share on revenue of $32.75 billion in the recent quarter. Microsoft will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares fell 0.3% to $135.85 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MSFT) to have earned t $1.21 per share on revenue of $32.75 billion in the recent quarter. Microsoft will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares fell 0.3% to $135.85 in after-hours trading.





Before the markets open, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion. PPG shares fell 1.1% to close at $116.61 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion. PPG shares fell 1.1% to close at $116.61 on Wednesday. eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. eBay shares gained 6% to $41.38 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: EBAY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. eBay shares gained 6% to $41.38 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc . (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $9.35 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares fell 0.5% to $169.45 in after-hours trading.

. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $9.35 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares fell 0.5% to $169.45 in after-hours trading. After the markets close, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 1.5% to close at $523.50 on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: ISRG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 1.5% to close at $523.50 on Wednesday. Wall Street expects Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion before the opening bell. Danaher shares fell 0.1% to close at $139.65 on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor