Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.45 per share on revenue of $60.58 billion.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $10.03 billion.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion.
- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $9.35 billion.
- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion.
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion.
- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.
- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.
- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion.
- The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $242.93 million.
- Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $960.13 million.
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $5.00 billion.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $321.20 million.
- East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $373.44 million.
- GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $354.90 million.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $332.78 million.
- WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $207.51 million.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $11.51 billion.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $32.75 billion.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $7.00 billion.
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $751.24 million.
- First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $153.54 million.
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $253.79 million.
- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $449.66 million.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $273.36 million.
- Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $100.87 million.
