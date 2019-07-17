5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are up 5% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 68 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $2.69 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares are up 2% after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.17, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $19.161 billion, beating estimates by $1 million. The company also reaffirmed 2019 earnings guidance.

Losers:

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are down 12% after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at 60 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $4.923 billion, missing estimates by $7 million.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) shares are down 5% despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $4.74, beating estimates by 28 cents. Sales came in at $2.29 billion, beating estimates by $20 million. The company cut the high end of its 2019 sales and EBITDA guidance.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares are down 3% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at negative 10 cents, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $2.71 billion, missing estimates by $50 million.