United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance
United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) shares are falling after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
Adjusted earnings came in at $4.74, beating estimates by 28 cents. Sales came in at $2.29 billion, beating estimates by $20 million.
The company cut the high end of its 2019 sales and EBITDA guidance.
United Rentals shares were down 5% at $125 in after-hours trading. The stock closed at $131.49.
