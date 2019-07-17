Market Overview

United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 17, 2019 4:29pm   Comments
United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) shares are falling after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.

Adjusted earnings came in at $4.74, beating estimates by 28 cents. Sales came in at $2.29 billion, beating estimates by $20 million.

The company cut the high end of its 2019 sales and EBITDA guidance.

United Rentals shares were down 5% at $125 in after-hours trading. The stock closed at $131.49.

