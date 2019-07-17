Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

eBay Spikes Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 17, 2019 4:25pm   Comments
Share:
eBay Spikes Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are up after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.

Adjusted earnings came in at 68 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents.& Sales came in at $2.69 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.

The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance, but raised 2019 adjusted earnings guidance.

"We remained focused on building our active buyer base, delivering outstanding customer experiences, and accelerating our growth initiatives in the second quarter," said Devin Wenig, President and CEO of eBay. "Managed payments continues to exceed expectations, while first party advertising is providing significant benefits to sellers, and new features are making our marketplace easier to use."

Other Highlights

  • Active buyers grew 4%
  • Marketplace revenue grew 1%
  • $1.5 billion worth of shares repurchased

Shares of eBay traded higher nby 4.8% to $40.93 in after-hours trading. The stokc closed at $39.03.

Related Links:

Report: eBay Sale Of StubHub Could Be Forthcoming

Some Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Found Elsewhere

Posted-In: Devin WenigEarnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY)

Report: eBay Sale Of StubHub Could Be Forthcoming
In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late
10 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019
Tuesday's Market Minute: Prime Day: The New Black Friday
Some Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Found Elsewhere
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance

Opinion: Cannabis Retailers Have To Change Their Approach In Order To Target The Right Consumers