IBM Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat
IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares are trading higher after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat.
Adjusted earnings came in at $3.17, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $19.161 billion, beating estimates by $1 million.
The company reaffirmed 2019 adjusted earnings guidance $13.90, falling in-line with consensus. IBM estimates 2019 free cash flow of around $12 billion.
IBM shares traded higher by 3.65% to $148.29 in after-hours trading. The stock closed at $143.07.
