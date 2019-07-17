Market Overview

IBM Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 17, 2019 4:20pm   Comments
IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares are trading higher after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat.

Adjusted earnings came in at $3.17, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $19.161 billion, beating estimates by $1 million.

The company reaffirmed 2019 adjusted earnings guidance $13.90, falling in-line with consensus. IBM estimates 2019 free cash flow of around $12 billion.

IBM shares traded higher by 3.65% to $148.29 in after-hours trading. The stock closed at $143.07.

Cannabis Stocks Gainers And Losers From July 17, 2019