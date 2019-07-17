Community Trust Bancorp Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) reported quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 85 cents. This is a 25.61% increase over earnings of 82 cents per share from the same period last year.
More info can be found here.
On Wednesday, Community Trust Bancorp shares are trading around $40.93.
