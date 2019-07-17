Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.43. This is a 39.5% increase over earnings of $1.19 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $8.825 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. This is a 15.6% increase over sales of $7.634 billion the same period last year.

Progressive shares traded down 4.46% to $80.37 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $84.96 and a 52-week low of $56.71.

