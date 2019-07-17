Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2019 4:28am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $23.23 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.1% to $29.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $4.93 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.4% to $367.37 in pre-market trading.
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. CSX shares dipped 6.3% to $74.55 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) to have earned $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion in the latest quarter. U.S. Bancorp will release earnings before the markets open. U.S. Bancorp shares fell 0.1% to close at $53.04 on Tuesday.
  • Before the opening bell, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion. PNC shares gained 0.7% to $139.75 in pre-market trading.

  • Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 EPS guidance on the high end of analyst estimates. Cintas shares surged 6.5% to $255.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Wall Street expects eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion after the closing bell. eBay shares rose 0.2% to $40.00 in pre-market trading.
  • After the markets close, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $19.16 billion. IBM shares rose 0.2% to $143.75 in pre-market trading.
  • United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised 2019 EPS guidance. United Airlines shares rose 0.3% to $94.15 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $8.00 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares gained 0.2% to $83.30 in pre-market trading.

