Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $8.00 billion.
- Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $23.23 billion.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.
- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.
- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $9.14 billion.
- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $858.90 million.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.68 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $4.93 billion.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $19.16 billion.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.
- Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.46 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $239.12 million.
- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $783.30 million.
- Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $267.38 million.
- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $225.33 million.
- RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $239.33 million.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $156.11 million.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $304.36 million.
