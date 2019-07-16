United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) shares traded slightly higher Tuesday afternoon after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings came in at $4.21, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $11.402 billion, beating estimates by $62 million.

The company raised 2019 EPS guidance from $10-$12 to $10.50-$12. The company also reported a $3 billion buyback plan.

"Thanks to the outstanding and sustained efforts of 95,000 United team members, United is now consistently delivering results for our customers as well as investors as we raise the mid-point of our full-year 2019 adjusted diluted EPS3 guidance with a new range of $10.50 to $12.00," said CEO Oscar Munoz. "By once again delivering strong EPS over the last three months, top-tier results are now the expectation, not the exception for United."

Highlights

Highest Second-Quarter Pre-Tax Income In Company History

Repurchased $536 million of its common shares

Consolidated Passenger Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Increased 2.5% year-over-year

United Airlines shares traded higher at around $94.54 at time of publication in the after-hours session. The stock closed the regular session higher by 2.8% at $93.92.