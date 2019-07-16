Wintrust Financial Falls 6% After Q2 Earnings Miss

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.38 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.66. This is a 9.8% decrease over earnings of $1.53 per share from the same period last year.

Wintrust Financial shares were trading down 6.1% at $65.78. The stock has a 52-week high of $92.56 and a 52-week low of $61.53 per share.

