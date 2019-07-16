Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share, beating analysts $1.15 estimate. Sales of $21.584 billion beat the $20.94 billion estimate.

"We grew period-end loans and deposits, as well as pre-tax pre-provision profit, compared with the first quarter and a year ago. Our credit quality remained solid with net charge-offs near historic lows," said Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry.

The stock traded lower by 0.66% to $46.40 in Tuesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.52 and a 52-week low of $43.02 per share

