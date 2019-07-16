A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Citigroup, Wells Fargo Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) and Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC). Data on retail sales for June and import prices for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on industrial production for June will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Data on business inventories for May and the housing market index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michelle Bowman and Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Augusta, Georgia at 8:15 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michelle Bowman is set to speak in Augusta, Georgia at 8:30 a.m. ET, while Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Augusta, Georgia at 9:20 a.m. ET. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Augusta, Georgia at 10:05 a.m. ET, while Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in Washington, DC at 12:20 p.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Paris, France at 1:00 p.m. ET, while Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in Chicago, IL at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 21 points to 27,321.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 1.1 points to 3,016.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 1.5 points to 7,985.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.2% to trade at $66.62 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $59.73 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.3%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.1% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.4%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.69%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.23%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.6%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $43 to $30.

Kennametal shares fell 3.1 percent to $33.68 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News