11 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $28.91 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.1% to $114.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) to post quarterly earnings at $4.08 per share on revenue of $11.34 billion after the closing bell. United Airlines shares rose 0.3% to $91.57 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: UAL) to post quarterly earnings at $4.08 per share on revenue of $11.34 billion after the closing bell. United Airlines shares rose 0.3% to $91.57 in after-hours trading.





Before the markets open, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $20.94 billion. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.1% to $46.74 in after-hours trading.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG) reported the purchase of Biopharma Services unit of Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX). Ampersand Capital Partners agreed to invest $27 million in Interpace Diagnostics in two tranches of newly issued convertible preferred stock.. Interpace Diagnostics shares rose 6% to $0.74 in after-hours trading, while Cancer Genetics shares jumped 66.6% to $0.29 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) to have earned $2.02 per share on revenue of $836.92 million in the latest quarter. Domino's will release earnings before the markets open. Domino's shares gained 1.1% to $273.00 in after-hours trading.

