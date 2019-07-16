11 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $28.91 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.1% to $114.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) to post quarterly earnings at $4.08 per share on revenue of $11.34 billion after the closing bell. United Airlines shares rose 0.3% to $91.57 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $20.94 billion. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.1% to $46.74 in after-hours trading.
- Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG) reported the purchase of Biopharma Services unit of Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX). Ampersand Capital Partners agreed to invest $27 million in Interpace Diagnostics in two tranches of newly issued convertible preferred stock.. Interpace Diagnostics shares rose 6% to $0.74 in after-hours trading, while Cancer Genetics shares jumped 66.6% to $0.29 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) to have earned $2.02 per share on revenue of $836.92 million in the latest quarter. Domino's will release earnings before the markets open. Domino's shares gained 1.1% to $273.00 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Before the opening bell, Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion. Charles Schwab shares rose 0.9% to $40.65 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $5.00 per share on revenue of $9.13 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.5% to $212.70 in after-hours trading.
- pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ: ATEX) reported an $85 million common stock offering. pdvWireless shares declined 6% to $44.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion. CSX shares fell 0.1% to close at $78.50 on Monday.
- Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $20.29 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.2% to $135.00 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.