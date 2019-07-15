Market Overview

J.B. Hunt Shares Higher On Mixed Q2 Earnings
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares are moving Monday afternoon after reporting a mixed second-quarter earnings print.

Second-quarter earnings came in at $1.23 per share, missing estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $2.262 billion, beating estimates by $20 million.

Other Highlights

  • Revenues up 6%
  • Operating income down 10%
  • 1.98 million shares repurchased for $190 million

J B Hunt's stock closed Monday's regular session at $92.58.

Shares traded lower by nearly 3% immediately following the release. At time of publication, however, shares traded higher by 1.9% at $94.34 in the after-hours session.

