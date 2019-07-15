5 Stocks To Watch For July 15, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $18.49 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares rose 0.2% to close at $71.77 on Friday.

(NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $18.49 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares rose 0.2% to close at $71.77 on Friday. Analysts are expecting J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) to have earned $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion in the latest quarter. J.B. Hunt shares climbed 5.9% to close at $92.94 on Friday

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares climbed around 15% in pre-market trading following announcement of $1.1 billion equity investment from Gilead Sciences, Inc. Galapagos shares rose 14.5% to $166.88 in the pre-market trading session.

